Trickster who preyed on the elderly denied bail

A court has denied bail to an alleged confidence trickster who preyed on the elderly.

34-year-old maid Miriam Caruana, who has other pending accusations of swindling elderly victims, was arraigned before magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit this morning.

Inspectors Yvonne Farrugia and Saviour Baldacchino accused the woman of targeting two women, aged 91 and 80, taking over €100,000 from them, by befriending them and convincing her victims to hand over bank cards and cash. She was charged with misappropriation and fraud, as well as the theft of a gold necklace. Caruana was further accused of breaching the conditions of three suspended sentences which she was handed in the last two years, as well as being charged with recidivism.

Caruana pleaded not guilty. Lawyer Franco Debono requested bail, arguing that the woman had cooperated fully with the police.

The court said that its only interest at this stage was that the witnesses are able to testify serenely. Bail was denied principally due to the two vulnerable victims not having testified. They will testify in the next sitting.

Lawyer Yanika Vidal was also defence counsel. Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell appeared parte civile for the victims.