Two granted bail after being charged with possession of cannabis, conspiracy to traffic

Two individuals were granted bail after being charged with various offences, including the possession of cannabis in circumstances denoting that the drug was not intended for personal use.

Carl Cassar, a 25-year-old from Santa Venera, and Jeanesse Tabone, a 24-year-old from Bormla, were arraigned on Monday morning before the Court presided over by Magistrate Elaine Rizzo and charged with offences which further included conspiracy to traffic cannabis. Tabone was individually charged with cocaine possession.

Inspector Elisia Scicluna informed the Court that last Saturday, a vehicle driven by Cassar had been stopped. Upon approaching the car, officers noted a strong smell of cannabis, prompting a search on both the vehicle and persons of the accused.

Whereas three suspected cannabis buds were allegedly found on Cassar, 13 plastic bags with suspected cannabis were found in a bag carried by Tabone. A sachet of suspected cocaine was also found.

The individuals were arrested on the spot, with the validity of the arrest not being contested.

A request for bail was made, with the Prosecution not objecting as it was said that there was no fear of tampering with evidence. It was requested, however, that a deposit and curfew be imposed. Defence lawyer Shaun Zammit made reference to the clean criminal record of the accused individuals.

Bail was granted.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Elisia Scicluna with the assistance of AG lawyer Nadia Ciappara.

The accused were both represented by lawyer Shaun Zammit.