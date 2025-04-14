Gender quota mechanism 'has failed', Metsola says

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has once again voiced criticism towards Malta’s gender corrective mechanism.

The mechanism was introduced in 2021, and one year later in the 2022 general election, only four women were directly elected to parliament.

Since its inception, the mechanism has drawn criticism, especially from women who sometimes describe it as “insulting” towards women.

According to Metsola, the mechanism has shifted from being a tool of empowerment to one that distorts democratic representation. Rather than creating a fairer system, it has become, in her view, a “smokescreen” that manipulates statistics while putting female candidates at a disadvantage.