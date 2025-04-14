Gender quota mechanism 'has failed', Metsola says
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola suggested that although measures such as gender-balanced ballot lists warrant consideration, any reform must be rooted in the principle that parliamentary seats should reflect the will of the electorate
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola has once again voiced criticism towards Malta’s gender corrective mechanism.
The mechanism was introduced in 2021, and one year later in the 2022 general election, only four women were directly elected to parliament.
Since its inception, the mechanism has drawn criticism, especially from women who sometimes describe it as “insulting” towards women.
According to Metsola, the mechanism has shifted from being a tool of empowerment to one that distorts democratic representation. Rather than creating a fairer system, it has become, in her view, a “smokescreen” that manipulates statistics while putting female candidates at a disadvantage.
She suggested that although measures such as gender-balanced ballot lists warrant consideration, any reform must be rooted in the principle that parliamentary seats should reflect the will of the electorate.
READ ALSO: Metsola does not rule out Malta return: ‘I will serve where needed’
Metsola called for a broader, more mature discussion on the systemic challenges that affect Maltese politics, notably the fact that Malta remains the only EU Member State without a full-time Parliament.
“If we want to make a real difference, it's time for a mature discussion on why Malta is still the only EU Member State without a full-time parliament; on allowing our MPs to have access to researchers; on fixing political party financing models in a way that stops Parties competing with charities to raise funds.”
Beyond reforms, Metsola stressed the importance of changing the tone of political discourse in Malta. For the country to move forward, she argues, it must overcome the pervasive culture of point-scoring, tribalism, and hyper-partisanship that characterises much of the political landscape.