Man denies theft charges

A 35-year-old man from Qormi has denied theft charges.

Tristan Falzon was arraigned before magistrate Marseanne Farrugia by Inspectors Shaun Friggieri and Roderick Agius this afternoon, accused of stealing objects from a property in Qormi on the night of 23 August.

Falzon was further charged with complicity in the aggravated theft of a vehicle from Qormi on 26 August, handling stolen goods and breaching bail conditions.

Lawyer Raisa Colombo entered a not guilty plea. The accused needed help and treatment for drug addiction, she said.

Falzon’s probation officer told the court that the accused was not keeping his appointments.

The court referred the matter to the director of Corradino Correctional Facility.

He was remanded in custody.