menu

Police seize 870,000 contraband cigarettes, three arrested

The contraband cigarettes, contained in 4,350 cartons, were discovered on board a speedboat

massimo_costa
8 November 2018, 6:00pm
by Massimo Costa
A total of 870,000 contraband cigarettes were discovered by the police
A total of 870,000 contraband cigarettes were discovered by the police

Three men have been arrested after police discovered a large amount of contraband cigarettes on a speedboat they were on.

The men, aged between 24 to 29 and living in Marsa and Hamrun, where stopped by Drug Squad police and the Armed Forces of Malta Special Operations Unit, as they were travelling on board the boat in the tal-Fekruna area in Xemxija.

Around 4,350 cartons containing 870,000 cigarettes - on which excise duty and VAT hadn’t been paid - in total were seized from the boat.

The police’s Economic Crimes Unit is carrying out an investigation on the case, with the Customs enforcement section assisting it. The men are expected to be arraigned in court, possibly later today.

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in Court & Police
Police seize 870,000 contraband cigarettes, three arrested
Court & Police

Police seize 870,000 contraband cigarettes, three arrested
Massimo Costa
Panama Papers case to be assigned to new judge after Antonio Mizzi's retirement
Court & Police

Panama Papers case to be assigned to new judge after Antonio Mizzi's retirement
Matthew Agius
Woman gets suspended sentence for running brothel
Court & Police

Woman gets suspended sentence for running brothel
Matthew Agius
Update 2 | Prison officer accused of raping 15-year-old inmate is denied bail
Court & Police

Update 2 | Prison officer accused of raping 15-year-old inmate is denied bail
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe