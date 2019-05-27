menu

Man injured in Marsa crash

A 36-year-old man has sustained grievous injuries during a traffic accident on Sunday

27 May 2019, 7:52am
The incident occurred at 8pm in Triq Aldo Moro
The incident occurred at 8pm in Triq Aldo Moro

A 36-year-old man has sustained grievous injuries during a traffic accident in Marsa on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 8pm in Triq Aldo Moro.

The police said an investigation found that there had been a collision between a Mitsubishi Colt driven by a 40-year-old man from Mosta and a Citroen C4 driven by the 36-year-old man who lives in Fgura.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing. 

More in Court & Police
Three-year-old girl seriously injured in one-storey fall
Court & Police

Three-year-old girl seriously injured in one-storey fall
Man injured in Marsa crash
Court & Police

Man injured in Marsa crash
Quadbike crash leaves two British nationals seriously injured
Court & Police

Quadbike crash leaves two British nationals seriously injured
David Hudson
Domestic violence victim begs court to send partner back home with her
Court & Police

Domestic violence victim begs court to send partner back home with her
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.