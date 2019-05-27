Man injured in Marsa crash

A 36-year-old man has sustained grievous injuries during a traffic accident in Marsa on Sunday.

The incident occurred at 8pm in Triq Aldo Moro.

The police said an investigation found that there had been a collision between a Mitsubishi Colt driven by a 40-year-old man from Mosta and a Citroen C4 driven by the 36-year-old man who lives in Fgura.

An ambulance took the victim to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was certified he was suffering from grievous injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.