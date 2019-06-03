menu

[WATCH] Two charged with organised crime over spate of burglaries

The two men are believed to be linked a number of thefts around Malta, including one in which up to €20,000 was stolen

matthew_agius
3 June 2019, 3:29pm
by Matthew Agius
Georgian Kakhaber Lomtadze and Valdas Martinaitis are believed to have been involved in a number of thefts around the island
Georgian Kakhaber Lomtadze and Valdas Martinaitis are believed to have been involved in a number of thefts around the island

Two men from Eastern Europe have been arraigned on charges of burglary, money laundering and organised crime after they were arrested as part of an investigation into criminal organisations.

Magistrate Doreen Clarke heard Inspector Saviour Baldacchino describe the operation in which the men were arrested.

Georgian Kakhaber Lomtadze, 41, who appeared in court in a wheelchair, pleaded not guilty to all charges. His alleged accomplice, 28-year-old Lithuanian Valdas Martinaitis, wearing plastic bags on his feet after his clothes were taken into evidence, also pleaded not guilty.

In addition to participation in a criminal organisation and money laundering, the two men were charged with burglary and are believed to have stolen some €20,000 in a single theft. 

They were arrested in Fgura on 1 June after leading police on a rooftop chase. One of the accused jumped from the rooftop in a bid to evade his pursuers but only ended up injuring himself and was apprehended. His accomplice was taken into custody shortly afterwards. 

Police say investigations are ongoing with “tens of related thefts” understood to still be under investigation.

Besides the Fgura attempted theft, Martinaitis alone is also charged with seven other thefts.

Martinaitis said he lived in Ukraine and was unemployed. Lomtadze, who is also unemployed, said he used to live in a hotel in Malta.

Bail was not requested. 

Lawyer Martha Mifsud was legal aid lawyer to the accused men.

Inspectors Saviour Baldacchino, Shawn Pawney and Paul Camilleri are prosecuting.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Drunk man arrested for assaulting police officer whilst trying to open the wrong car
Court & Police

Drunk man arrested for assaulting police officer whilst trying to open the wrong car
Matthew Agius
[WATCH] Two charged with organised crime over spate of burglaries
Court & Police

[WATCH] Two charged with organised crime over spate of burglaries
Matthew Agius
Għaxaq double murder: Magistrate slams AG’s ‘bad management’ of case records
Court & Police

Għaxaq double murder: Magistrate slams AG’s ‘bad management’ of case records
Matthew Agius
Lawyers' body calls for changes to judiciary appointment process
Court & Police

Lawyers' body calls for changes to judiciary appointment process
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.