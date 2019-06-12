Man charged with rape released on bail after month in custody

A man accused of repeatedly raping a woman over an eight-month period has been released on bail after spending almost a month under arrest.

37-year-old Aftab Prince from Pakistan had been charged in May and was remanded in custody, amongst other reasons because the victim was yet to testify.

Prince, who is the Head of the Pakistani United Alliance Malta, is denying the charges.

The victim, a woman also from Pakistan, testified via videoconferencing earlier this week, where she is understood to have told the court that she had been in a long-term relationship with the accused and had come to Malta in order to marry him.

The court released Prince on bail against a deposit of €2,000 and a personal guarantee of €40,000, ordering him to deposit his ID card and passport in court and sign a bail book three times a week.

Lawyer Franco Debono appeared for the accused.