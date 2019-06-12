Bail for handbag thief with impressive five names

A man accused of stealing a handbag from a car in Valletta has been released on bail.

The impressively-named Leonard Emmanuel Bernard Tony Elvis Seysun, 52, from Zejtun appeared in the dock before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on Wednesday afternoon, accused of aggravated theft.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna told the court that the man had stolen a woman’s handbag from a car in Republic Street during the afternoon of 3 June this year. He was arrested after a police investigation.

Through his legal aid lawyer, Seysun pleaded not guilty. He was released on bail against a personal guarantee of €2,500.