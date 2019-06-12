menu

Bail for handbag thief with impressive five names

The man pleaded not guilty and was released on bail against a €2,500 personal guarantee

matthew_agius
12 June 2019, 2:30pm
by Matthew Agius
The accused allegedly stole a handbag from a car in Republic Street(Stock photo)
A man accused of stealing a handbag from a car in Valletta has been released on bail.

The impressively-named Leonard Emmanuel Bernard Tony Elvis Seysun, 52, from Zejtun appeared in the dock before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on Wednesday afternoon, accused of aggravated theft.

Inspector Jeffrey Scicluna told the court that the man had stolen a woman’s handbag from a car in Republic Street during the afternoon of 3 June this year. He was arrested after a police investigation.

Through his legal aid lawyer, Seysun pleaded not guilty. He was released on bail against a personal guarantee of €2,500.

