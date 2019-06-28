menu

Man charged with convenience store hold-up, robbing and grievously injuring couple in their 90s

A suspected member of a group of armed robbers who held up a convenience store in Paola in April has been charged in connection with that incident and others

matthew_agius
28 June 2019, 12:34pm
by Matthew Agius

A suspected member of a group of armed robbers who held up a convenience store in Paola in April has been charged in connection with that incident and others.

Unemployed Simon Camilleri, 52, from Cospicua, appeared in the dock before Magistrate Doreen Clarke to answer to charges of complicity in armed robbery, illegal arrest and recidivism. He was also accused of assaulting and robbing an elderly couple in Sliema on 18 May, grievously injuring a 91-year-old man in the process.

Appearing in court still dressed in a matching red t-shirt and shorts, Camilleri pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Lawyers Alfred Camilleri and Rene Darmanin, defence counsel to the accused, informed the court that bail would not be requested at this stage, asking instead that any civilian witnesses be summoned to testify without delay.

It is not Simon Camilleri’s first brush with the law –he was jailed for 4 years in 2014 for a snatch and grab theft of gold necklaces from two elderly sisters and was described at the time as “living a life of crime.”

Police Inspectors Fabian Fleri, Lydon Zammit and Oriana Spiteri prosecuted.

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
