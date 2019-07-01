menu

Four arrested in police drug raids

Three men and a woman were arrested by the police on Saturday night in drug raids carried out by the police

1 July 2019, 8:02am

Three men and a woman were arrested by the police on Saturday night in drug raids carried out by the police.

The police said that the men are resident in Mosta, St Paul’s Bay and Hamrun, aged between 33 and 46, while the woman, aged 34, is from Hamrun.

The police made the arrests after they seized one kilogramme of cocaine and 3.5 kilos of cannabis in a Swieqi apartment. A substantial amount of cash was also seized.

More in Court & Police
Construction worker seriously injured after fall
Court & Police

Construction worker seriously injured after fall
Delia to present Constitutional application demanding ministers testify on Egrant report copies
Court & Police

Delia to present Constitutional application demanding ministers testify on Egrant report copies
Matthew Agius
'Insane or just a liar?' Maria Lourdes Agius murder: jury to decide on Michael Emanuel's insanity plea
Court & Police

'Insane or just a liar?' Maria Lourdes Agius murder: jury to decide on Michael Emanuel's insanity plea
Matthew Agius
Boat carrying 24 migrants intercepted by AFM off Maltese coast
Court & Police

Boat carrying 24 migrants intercepted by AFM off Maltese coast
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.