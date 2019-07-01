Four arrested in police drug raids

Three men and a woman were arrested by the police on Saturday night in drug raids carried out by the police.

The police said that the men are resident in Mosta, St Paul’s Bay and Hamrun, aged between 33 and 46, while the woman, aged 34, is from Hamrun.

The police made the arrests after they seized one kilogramme of cocaine and 3.5 kilos of cannabis in a Swieqi apartment. A substantial amount of cash was also seized.