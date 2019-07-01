Delia to present Constitutional application demanding ministers testify on Egrant report copies

Through his lawyers Vince Galea and Andre Portelli, the Leader of the Opposition Adrian Delia, is to present an application in the Constitutional Court, asking it to order government ministers Edward Scicluna, Chris Cardona and Konrad Mizzi to be summoned to the witness stand in an appeal filed by the PN leader in which he is demanding the Egrant report be published in its entirety.

The three ministers, who should not be involved in any way with the report on Egrant had, in a separate court case, apparently quoted from unpublished parts of the report.

Delia is claiming that this is “total discrimination” against the Leader of the Opposition and the people of Malta and Gozo.

He said that after the AG had sent copies to the Prime Minister, Justice Minister, head of Government Communications and lawyer Pawlu Lia, it had also emerged that the three ministers had also been given information from the report.

The court presided by Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi and Judges Giannino Caruana Demajo and Noel Cuschieri, also heard the AG say he would rebut the arguments, saying that the three had testified in proceedings which had nothing to do with the case at hand.

The court will now hear arguments about the issue from both sides on 15 July.