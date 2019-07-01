menu

Construction worker seriously injured after fall

A 20-year-old construction worker has sustained serious injuries after falling from a height in Fgura

1 July 2019, 12:43pm
The incident took place at 9:30am in Triq il-Kitba
A 20-year-old construction worker from Guinea has sustained serious injuries after falling from a height in Fgura on Monday.

The incident took place at 9:30am in Triq il-Kitba.

The police said the victim was performing works when for reasons unknown, he ended up falling a storey and a half.

An ambulance took the man to Mater Dei  Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from severe injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

