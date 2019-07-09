Msida man charged after Sunday hit-and-run

A motorist involved in a hit-and-run incident in Luqa two days ago has been released on bail after being accused of causing grievous bodily harm, amongst other charges.



The arraignment comes after a 27-year-old man from Santa Venera was run over and grievously injured by a VW Golf at 9:10pm on Sunday evening in Misrah iz-Zghazagh, Luqa.



The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but was spotted in Msida some 30 minutes later by police officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit.

The car’s driver, 25-year-old Hagen Azzopardi from Msida, was then arrested together with his 19-year-old passenger.

Prosecuting Inspector Paul Camilleri, gave some background to the story, explaining that the alleged victim - a former boyfriend of the accused’s girlfriend, had repeatedly phoned the girl and her current boyfriend, even after the girl had changed her phone number.

The latest calls took place on Sunday when the alleged victim had asked the accused to go to Luqa where the incident eventually took place.



He appeared before duty magistrate Simone Grech this morning accused of attempted grievous bodily harm, grievous bodily harm and wilful damage to property. Azzopardi was also charged with reckless and dangerous driving.



Azzopardi pleaded not guilty to the charges. His lawyers, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri, requested bail.



The court, after hearing submissions on bail, released the man from arrest against a deposit of €500 and a personal guarantee of €2,500.

He was ordered to sign a bail book three times a week and observe a curfew. Azzopardi was also banned from entering Santa Venera. A protection order in favour of the victim was issued.

Inspector Paul Camilleri prosecuted.