Driver arrested for hit-and-run in Luqa

A driver involved in a hit-and-run incident in Luqa on Sunday evening was arrested in Msida half an hour later by the police Rapid Intervention Unit.

The incident took place at 9.10pm in Misrah iz-Zghazagh, Luqa, when a 27-year-old man from Santa Venera was run over by a VW Golf. The injured man was taken to hospital where he was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle drove off the scene but some 30 minutes later, police officers from the Rapid Intervention Unit spotted the car in Msida.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from Msida was arrested along with a 19-year-old woman who was riding as a passenger in the car.

Police investigations are ongoing.