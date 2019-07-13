Three busted over cannabis possession

Two men aged 23 and 25, and a woman aged 23, all residing in Bormla, have been arrested over the possession of around 2.5 kg of cannabis plant.

Police said the three were arrested in Xghajra Street, Zabbar, where police also recovered €11,000 in cash.

Duty Magistrate N. Lia has appointed a number of experts to assist in her magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations are on-going.

The 23-year-old man is expected to be arraigned on Saturday before Magistrate I. Farrugia, on charges related to drug possession, amongst others.