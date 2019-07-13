menu

Three busted over cannabis possession

2.5 kg of cannabis and €11,000 in cash were seized 

karl_azzopardi
13 July 2019, 10:02am
by Karl Azzopardi
Xgħajra Street, Żabbar
Xgħajra Street, Żabbar

Two men aged 23 and 25, and a woman aged 23, all residing in Bormla, have been arrested over the possession of around 2.5 kg of cannabis plant. 

Police said the three were arrested in Xghajra Street, Zabbar, where police also recovered €11,000 in cash.

Duty Magistrate N. Lia has appointed a number of experts to assist in her magisterial inquiry.

Police investigations are on-going. 

The 23-year-old man is expected to be arraigned on Saturday before Magistrate I. Farrugia, on  charges related to drug possession, amongst others. 

Karl Azzopardi joined MaltaToday in 2018
More in Court & Police
Car crash leaves man seriously injured
Court & Police

Car crash leaves man seriously injured
Karl Azzopardi
Three busted over cannabis possession
Court & Police

Three busted over cannabis possession
Karl Azzopardi
Man run over twice, left seriously injured
Court & Police

Man run over twice, left seriously injured
Karl Azzopardi
Experts say Shannon Mak was beaten before her fatal stabbing
Court & Police

Experts say Shannon Mak was beaten before her fatal stabbing
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.