Birkirkara man charged with stealing motorcycles

A suspected motorcycle thief was remanded in custody on Tuesday.

Inspector Elton Taliana arraigned 33-year-old Wayne Falzon, from Birkirkara, before magistrate Neville Camilleri on Tuesday morning, accusing him of stealing a Piaggio Typhoon motorcycle on 15 June.

Aside from the charge of theft aggravated by value, Falzon was also charged with tampering with its licence plates.

The man was further charged with stealing a Peugeot Kisbee motorcycle on 26 March and with handling stolen goods. Both motorcycles were stolen from Birkirkara.

He was also accused of breaching probation and recidivism.

Inspector Taliana told the court that the man had been identified from CCTV footage and by eyewitnesses. He said investigations were still ongoing.

Although lawyer Joe Brincat, appearing as legal aid, requested bail for the man, this was denied due to the possibility of him tampering with evidence.