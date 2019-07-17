Argument leaves man seriously injured
A 50-year-old man has been grievously injured, during an argument late Tuesday night, in Gozo.
The incident happened at 12:05am in Triq il-Wied, Zebbug.
The police said that the argument took place between the victim who resides in Zebbug, Gozo and a group of people of foreign nationality. The 50-year-old suffered some injuries after being hit with a hard object.
A police investigation is ongoing.
