menu

10-year-old boy grievously injured in car accident

A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured when two cars collided in Mgarr Road, Mosta, on Tuesday afternoon

17 July 2019, 7:49am
The accident took place at 12:55pm
The accident took place at 12:55pm

A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured when two cars collided in Mgarr Road, Mosta, on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place at 12:55pm.

The police said the cars involved were a Vitz and a VW Golf, driven by a woman and a man respectively, who were both 71 and from Mellieha.

The 10-year-old boy was travelling in the Vitz.

Both drivers were slightly injured, as was a 38-year-old Greek man travelling in the Golf.

A 38-year-old woman, a four-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy, all from Canda, who were also in the Golf were unhurt.

An ambulance took the 10-year-old boy to Mater Dei hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.

More in Court & Police
10-year-old boy grievously injured in car accident
Court & Police

10-year-old boy grievously injured in car accident
Argument leaves man seriously injured
Court & Police

Argument leaves man seriously injured
Birkirkara man charged with stealing motorcycles
Court & Police

Birkirkara man charged with stealing motorcycles
Yannick Pace
Migrants who escaped from Ħal Safi detention centre denied bail
Court & Police

Migrants who escaped from Ħal Safi detention centre denied bail
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.