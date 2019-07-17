10-year-old boy grievously injured in car accident

A 10-year-old boy was seriously injured when two cars collided in Mgarr Road, Mosta, on Tuesday afternoon.

The accident took place at 12:55pm.

The police said the cars involved were a Vitz and a VW Golf, driven by a woman and a man respectively, who were both 71 and from Mellieha.

The 10-year-old boy was travelling in the Vitz.

Both drivers were slightly injured, as was a 38-year-old Greek man travelling in the Golf.

A 38-year-old woman, a four-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy, all from Canda, who were also in the Golf were unhurt.

An ambulance took the 10-year-old boy to Mater Dei hospital for further treatment where it was later certified he was suffering from serious injuries.

A police investigation is ongoing.