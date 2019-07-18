menu

Six cars destroyed after catching fire in Qormi

18 July 2019, 8:36am

Six cars were destroyed after they caught fire in Qormi on Wednesday night. 

The incident took place in Valley Road. It was reported to the police at 4am.

The police said that at this time, the reason for the fire is unknown and that fortunately no one was injured.

The Department of Civil Protection was on-site to control the fire.

A police investigation is currently ongoing.

 

