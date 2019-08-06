Man sent to jail, loses €15,500 bail deposit after stealing €5
The man, a recidivist, was sentenced to five months in prison after he pleaded guilty to the theft
A man who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to stealing a €5 note from a Birgu restaurant has lost a €15,000 bail deposit and was sentenced to five months in jail.
Terry Vidal, 33 from Ħaż-Żebbuġ, admitted to stealing €5 from a person at the D Centre restaurant in Birgu.
Being a recidivist and flouting bail conditions for a previous crime, the court warned him that if he pleaded guilty he would lose the personal guarantee deposit of €15,500 and be sent to prison upon admitting.
Vidal’s legal aid lawyer said that his client was insisting on admission of guilt.
“The court gave you time to reconsider. I sentence you to five months imprisonment and you will be immediately re-arrested,” the court said.
Oriana Spiteri was prosecuting officer.
Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech was presiding magistrate.