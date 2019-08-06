menu

Man sent to jail, loses €15,500 bail deposit after stealing €5

The man, a recidivist, was sentenced to five months in prison after he pleaded guilty to the theft

david_hudson
6 August 2019, 5:00pm
by David Hudson
(File Photo)
(File Photo)

A man who on Tuesday pleaded guilty to stealing a €5 note from a Birgu restaurant has lost a €15,000 bail deposit and was sentenced to five months in jail.

Terry Vidal, 33 from Ħaż-Żebbuġ, admitted to stealing €5 from a person at the D Centre restaurant in Birgu.

Being a recidivist and flouting bail conditions for a previous crime, the court warned him that if he pleaded guilty he would lose the personal guarantee deposit of €15,500 and be sent to prison upon admitting. 

Vidal’s legal aid lawyer said that his client was insisting on admission of guilt. 

“The court gave you time to reconsider. I sentence you to five months imprisonment and you will be immediately re-arrested,” the court said. 

Oriana Spiteri was prosecuting officer.

Magistrate Donatella Frendo Dimech was presiding magistrate. 

David Hudson is a staff reporter
More in Court & Police
Man sent to jail, loses €15,500 bail deposit after stealing €5
Court & Police

Man sent to jail, loses €15,500 bail deposit after stealing €5
David Hudson
Magistrate lambasts prosecution’s request for protection order in six-month old domestic violence case
Court & Police

Magistrate lambasts prosecution’s request for protection order in six-month old domestic violence case
David Hudson
Man accused of harassing brother and his family granted bail
Court & Police

Man accused of harassing brother and his family granted bail
David Hudson
Jordan Azzopardi used elderly man to cash in fake €100 bank notes
Court & Police

Jordan Azzopardi used elderly man to cash in fake €100 bank notes
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.