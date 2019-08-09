Foreign worker electrocuted in Valletta

A 24-year-old worker from Nigeria was electrocuted while doing works inside a residence in Valletta.

The Police said that the incident took place on Friday at around 9.10am. The Nigerian man was electrocuted while working inside a residence on Merchants' Street in Valletta.

An ambulance was called on site and transported the man to Mater Dei hospital. He is suffering from serious injuries.

This is the second incident of its kind this month. A man was killed with an electric shock while doing roadworks in Attard last week.

Police investigations are ongoing.