Updated | Foreign worker dies after electric shock in Attard

The 28-year-old man was doing roadworks on Triq il-Hatab in Attard when he suffered an electric shock

david_hudson
1 August 2019, 11:33am
by David Hudson
Triq il-Hatab, Attard
A Macedonian worker was killed after he suffered an electric shock while working in roadworks on Triq il-Hatab in Attard. 

Police have said that the incident took place at around 9.30am and that the foreign worker was 28 years of age. An ambulance that was called on site transported the man to Mater Dei hospital.

He lost his life in hospital, Police said.

Magistrate Victor Axiaq appointed several experts to aid him in the inquiry he launched. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

David Hudson is a staff reporter
