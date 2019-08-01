Updated | Foreign worker dies after electric shock in Attard

A Macedonian worker was killed after he suffered an electric shock while working in roadworks on Triq il-Hatab in Attard.

Police have said that the incident took place at around 9.30am and that the foreign worker was 28 years of age. An ambulance that was called on site transported the man to Mater Dei hospital.

He lost his life in hospital, Police said.

Magistrate Victor Axiaq appointed several experts to aid him in the inquiry he launched.

Police investigations are ongoing.