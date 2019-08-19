menu

Man reported missing found dead in Pietà

The 75-year-old man was pronounced dead on site and is likely to have fallen from a height of three storeys

david_hudson
19 August 2019, 8:37pm
by David Hudson
The public park in Pietà where the body was found
The public park in Pietà where the body was found

Police found a 75-year-old man dead in Pietà at around 7.15pm on Monday. 

In a statement, police said that the man had been reported missing by the deceased's family earlier on Monday and that they had been conducting a search. The body was eventually found by police on the ground in a public park on Triq l-Indipendenza in Pietà.

The 75-year-old was pronounced dead on site and is likely to have fallen a height of around three storeys. He landed underneath the bastions from which he fell, police said.

Magistrate Astrid Grima was informed of the case and launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man reported missing found dead in Pietà
Court & Police

Man reported missing found dead in Pietà
David Hudson
Hagar Qim restaurant land to be returned to rightful owner after 14-year court saga
Court & Police

Hagar Qim restaurant land to be returned to rightful owner after 14-year court saga
Matthew Agius
Gaming employee transferred over €13,000 in company funds to personal bank account
Court & Police

Gaming employee transferred over €13,000 in company funds to personal bank account
David Hudson
Woman accused of thefts 'injured man' court told
Court & Police

Woman accused of thefts 'injured man' court told
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.