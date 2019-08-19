Man reported missing found dead in Pietà

Police found a 75-year-old man dead in Pietà at around 7.15pm on Monday.

In a statement, police said that the man had been reported missing by the deceased's family earlier on Monday and that they had been conducting a search. The body was eventually found by police on the ground in a public park on Triq l-Indipendenza in Pietà.

The 75-year-old was pronounced dead on site and is likely to have fallen a height of around three storeys. He landed underneath the bastions from which he fell, police said.

Magistrate Astrid Grima was informed of the case and launched an inquiry.

Police investigations are ongoing.