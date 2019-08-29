menu

[LIVE] Lassana Souleymane murder | Compilation of evidence continues in court

Live-blog for compilation of evidence against two AFM soldiers accused of murdering Lassana Souleymane in Hal Far

matthew_agius
29 August 2019, 10:09am
by Matthew Agius
Lorin Scicluna (left) and Francesco Fenech (right) were charged with the murder of Lassana Cisse Souleymane
Lorin Scicluna (left) and Francesco Fenech (right) were charged with the murder of Lassana Cisse Souleymane

The compilation of evidence against two Maltese soldiers accused of the cold-blooded murder of Ivorian national Lassane Cisse Souleymane, continues in court today.

21-year-old Francesco Fenech and Lorin Scicluna, 22, both former AFM soldiers, stand charged with killing Soulaymane, as well as the attempted murder of two other persons who were walking back home in Ħal Far back in April.

The men have also been charged with the attempted murder of another man from Chad in February.

12:17 That's it for today. The next sitting is scheduled for the 18 September, when the court will decide on whether to grant the accused bail. Yannick Pace
12:13 The two sides are now discussing the appointment of experts. The prosecution has explained that a ballistics expert from the Netherlands will be examining the weapon, projective and cartridge. Yannick Pace
12:10 That was the last witness for the day. Yannick Pace
11:58 A third AWAS support worker takes the stand and also confirms what her two colleagues said. Yannick Pace
11:49 She also recognised the victim and identified him as Malini Yannick Pace
11:44 The staff contacted the police and called an ambulance, which arrived within 20 minutes and took him to hospital. Yannick Pace
11:43 An injured resident, who she recognised as Malini, was brought in by two men. Security referred them to AWAS. She said that his friends had told her that he was involved in a fight, but Malini himself said that he had been hit by a car. He had a large head wound and was bleeding, she said. Yannick Pace
11:40 On the 1 February, she was on a night shift with four other support workers, a policeman and two security guards. Yannick Pace
11:40 A support worker with the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers (AWAS), based at Hal Far for the past four years took the stand. Yannick Pace
11:10 The prosecution replied, saying that it had no information that this was the case. In view of the request, however, it would be looking into the matter and would ensure that they are not allowed to leave before they testify. Yannick Pace
11:09 Lawyer Stephen Tonna Lowell asks the court to ascertain whether the witness was due to leave Malta in the near future. He said that recent news reports suggested that some witnesses, including some who have not yet testified, may soon be leaving Malta. The defence said that if this was the case, that they should not be allowed to leave the country before they have testified and are cross-examined in court. Yannick Pace
11:03 Arnaud asked him if he recognised the accused. He said he had seen them on television, but didn’t know them. Yannick Pace
11:01 He said he had never needed to go to the hospital in Malta, other than when he was medically examined upon arriving, he said. Yannick Pace
10:57 Pointing to his left shoulder, he said he was still in pain. Yannick Pace
10:57 Malini said he had spent some time in hospital as a result of his injuries. He was taken there by ambulance and woke up in a ward. When he woke up, he was told that he had a broken arm and needed surgery. Yannick Pace
10:56 One of the two Good Samaritans, also a migrant who had been granted asylum in Italy, called an ambulance and dropped him off outside the detention centre in Hal Far to wait for the ambulance. Yannick Pace
10:55 Malimi says that after spending an hour on the ground, he managed to get up and walked a short distance, where he met two people who took him back to Hal Far. Yannick Pace
10:51 He said the car had come from behind him but could not remember anything else about it. Yannick Pace
10:50 He said that he had been walking alone on that particular occasion. “I spent an hour on the ground with a broken arm, unable to move.” Yannick Pace
10:49 “Some people had been hit with gunfire on the same road, but I don’t remember its name,” he said. Malimi said he was walking on the left side of the road when he was struck Yannick Pace
10:47 He was returning to Hal Far from Bugibba when he was hit by a car which he hadn’t seen. It was between 8 and 9pm, he said. Yannick Pace
10:46 Speaking through an interpreter, Malimi said he came to Malta on 27 June 2018. In February this year he was living in Hal Far. Yannick Pace
10:43 Next to testify is May Malimi, the 17-year-old who was alleged run over by the accused. Yannick Pace
10:42 The report started, Arnaud said the report started being compiled right after the murder through the men’s arraignment. Yannick Pace
10:41 The inspector gives to officers’ service numbers. Yannick Pace
10:40 He asks Arnaud to identify the police officers who assisted him in compiling the report. Yannick Pace
10:40 Lawyer Franco Debono is next. Yannick Pace
10:38 “Did you ask for the authorisation of the court to do this?” she asks. To which Arnaud replies that it was a standard part of the police’s work. “We did it to help us understand the dynamics of the incident.” Yannick Pace
10:38 Lawyer Gianella De Marco is now cross-examining the inspector. Yannick Pace
10:33 The photographs are interspersed with shots from Google maps, showing the location of the cameras in question, he said. The timeline was put together by police from the Homicide Squad, Arnaud explained. Yannick Pace
10:31 Arnaud takes the stand and presents the court with a timeline, 47-pages long, consisting of snapshots from all CCTV cameras in chronological order. Yannick Pace
10:19 Lawyers Franco Debono, Marion Camilleri, Julian Farrugia and Kris Busietta are appearing for Scicluna. Stephen Tonna Lowell and Gianella De Marco are appearing for Fenech. Lawyers Arthur Azzopardi and Alfred Abela are parte civile. All lawyers are present in court. Yannick Pace
10:16 Inspector Arnaud informs the court that another immigrant who was allegedly run over by the two men will testify today, as well as officials from the Agency for the Welfare of Asylum Seekers Yannick Pace
10:12 The accused have just entered the courtroom. Inspector Keith Arnaud has also arrived. Yannick Pace
10:03 The compilation of evidence against two Maltese soldiers accused of the cold-blooded murder of Ivorian national Lassane Cisse Souleymane, continues in court today. 21-year-old Francesco Fenech and Lorin Scicluna, 22, both former AFM soldiers, stand charged with killing Soulaymane, as well as the attempted murder of two other persons who were walking back home in Ħal Far back in April. Matthew Vella

READ MORE

Young soldiers accused of Souleymane murder plead not guilty
Souleymane murder case: Magistrate warns inconsistent witness
Soldier accused of Souleymane murder admitted he didn’t like black people

 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
[LIVE] Lassana Souleymane murder | Compilation of evidence continues in court
Court & Police

[LIVE] Lassana Souleymane murder | Compilation of evidence continues in court
Matthew Agius
Elderly man grievously injured after being hit by car
Court & Police

Elderly man grievously injured after being hit by car
Bail not revoked for 19-year-old fined for cocaine, cannabis possession
Court & Police

Bail not revoked for 19-year-old fined for cocaine, cannabis possession
Matthew Agius
Paceville drunk quad-biking tourist fined, banned from driving
Court & Police

Paceville drunk quad-biking tourist fined, banned from driving
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.