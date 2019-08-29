[LIVE] Lassana Souleymane murder | Compilation of evidence continues in court

The compilation of evidence against two Maltese soldiers accused of the cold-blooded murder of Ivorian national Lassane Cisse Souleymane, continues in court today.

21-year-old Francesco Fenech and Lorin Scicluna, 22, both former AFM soldiers, stand charged with killing Soulaymane, as well as the attempted murder of two other persons who were walking back home in Ħal Far back in April.

The men have also been charged with the attempted murder of another man from Chad in February.

