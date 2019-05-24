Soldier accused of Souleymane murder admitted he didn’t like black people

Evidence against the two soldiers charged with the racially motivated murder of an Ivorian, Lassana Cisse Souleymane, was heard in court on Friday morning.

The court heard Inspector Arnaud as he presented the facts of the case. He told the court that Lorin Scicluna, one of the accused, had admitted to not liking black people and being aggressive towards them. Scicluna later admitted to the police that he had been present in the car as the other soldier, Francesco Fenech, pulled the trigger.

He had told the police that they had been looking for cats to kill near Hal Far before they came across Souleymane and Fenech pulled the trigger. Scicluna also told the police that Fenech had threatened to shoot him too if he protested.

The two later argued when Scicluna accused Fenech of doing "a stupid thing."

Francesco Fenech, 21, and Lorin Scicluna, 22, stand accused of having killed Lassana Cisse in a drive-by shooting in Birżebbuġa last April. They deny the charges of what is believed to be Malta's first racially-motivated murder.

Fenech is believed to have pulled the trigger on 42-year-old Souleymane while Scicluna drove the vehicle. Two other migrants were also injured in the drive-by shooting. They are also being charged with another hit-and-run involving another migrant.

The two soldiers were suspended from their duties following a special order by President George Vella. An internal inquiry is ongoing.

Lawyer Giannella de Marco is appearing for Francesco Fenech while Kris Busietta, Julian Farrugia and Franco Debono appear for Lorin Scicluna. Inspectors Keith Arnaud and Trevor Micallef are prosecuting. Arthur Azzopardi is parte civile for the victim’s family.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is presiding.