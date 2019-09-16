menu

Youth injured in traffic accident

A 19-year-old youth was injured during a traffic accident in Hal-Far on Monday morning

16 September 2019, 2:10pm
A 19-year-old youth was injured during a traffic accident in Hal-Far on Monday. 

The accident occurred at 7am. 

The crash involved two cars, a Volkswagen Golf driven by the 19-year-old, who lives in Żabbar, and an Isuzu Elf, which was driven by a 60-year-old man who lives in Birżebbuġa.

An ambulance took the youth to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified he was suffering from slight injuries.

The 60-year-old man was not injured. 

