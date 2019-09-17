menu

Schoolbus drivers accused of sex with minor

Two schoolbus drivers were charged with defiling a minor they used to drive to school as well as producing and possessing child pornography

matthew_agius
17 September 2019, 5:15pm
by Matthew Agius
The court heard how the minor, aged 15, was defiled by schoolbus drivers who used to transport her to school
The court heard how the minor, aged 15, was defiled by schoolbus drivers who used to transport her to school

Two schoolbus drivers have denied charges of having engaged in sexual activities with an underage girl, 15, whom they allegedly used to drive to school. 

Magistrate Neville Camilleri heard how Indian nationals Nidhin Eldhose, 32, and Sarath Babu Kongadan, 28, had befriended the minor on social media before the alleged incident came to light when the girl reportedly went to hospital. A police report was subsequently filed by the girl’s parents.

The two men were arraigned separately on Tuesday, both pleading not guilty to sex with an underage person, defilement of the minor as well as producing and possessing child pornography and misusing telecommunications technology. 

Defence lawyer Simon Micallef Stafrace asked the court for bail during Eldhose’s arraignment, arguing that so far there was no evidence other than the police report.

“We know nothing else. It is still too early to deny bail. It all depends on the testimony of the minor,” suggested the lawyer.

However prosecuting inspectors John Spiteri and Joseph Xerri objected to the request in view of the nature and gravity of the charges as well as the fact that the man was a flight risk. There was no extradition treaty with the accused’s country of origin, he explained.

The danger of the accused tampering with evidence was “clear and manifest,” Inspector Spiteri said.

Magistrate Camilleri rejected the bail request, but urged the prosecution to summon its civilian witnesses at the first opportunity. 

No request for bail was made during the arraignment of the second accused, Kongadan, who was also remanded in custody. 

The court rejected a defence request for a ban on the publication of the names of the accused, but upheld one for the name of the child involved.

Lawyer Joseph Calleja appeared parte civile. 

Matthew Agius is a court reporter as well as a Legal Procurator and Commissioner for Oaths...
More in Court & Police
Driver denied bail after allegedly injuring police officers
Court & Police

Driver denied bail after allegedly injuring police officers
Matthew Agius
Schoolbus drivers accused of sex with minor
Court & Police

Schoolbus drivers accused of sex with minor
Matthew Agius
Man charged with stealing drum kit and other equipment from band's garage
Court & Police

Man charged with stealing drum kit and other equipment from band's garage
Matthew Agius
Shop owner compensated for losing outlets to City Gate regeneration project
Court & Police

Shop owner compensated for losing outlets to City Gate regeneration project
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.