Man admits to smashing car windows in Sliema

An unruly son has pleaded guilty to smashing car windows in Sliema, after being dragged to the police station by his father to report the offence.

24-year-old Sliema resident Abdala Mohamed Mahmoud from Somalia was arraigned under arrest before magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras on Thursday, accused of wilful damage to property.

Inspector Jonathan Ransley told the court that the accused’s adoptive father had brought Mahmoud to the police station after the man had smashed two car windows. The accused, who was known to the police as having a drug problem, was arrested.

The accused had released a statement after refusing to consult with a lawyer, said the inspector.

Mahmoud’s lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran informed the court that his client would be pleading guilty to the charges.

Unfortunately, the accused had been going through a hard time due to drugs, said the lawyer, who argued for a probation order which would allow him to be treated.

The court heard submissions on punishment, warning the accused that he could face eight to 14 months imprisonment.

The accused confirmed his guilty plea after being given time to retract it.

The man’s father told the court that he agreed to pay for the damages caused by his son.

The court put the case off for the damages to be quantified, placing the accused under a temporary order of supervision until then.

The defence requested bail until a report on the damage caused was submitted. The prosecution did not object to bail provided adequate conditions were imposed.

Bail was granted against a deposit of €300 and a personal guarantee of €2,700. Mahmoud was ordered to obey a curfew.

“If you take drugs and start running wild again you will be breaching bail and will be arrested again,” warned the magistrate.