Couple assaulted and robbed at Xaghra in Gozo

The 55-year-old woman and 58-year-old man are British nationals who were attacked in the early hours of the morning

david_hudson
22 September 2019, 1:53pm
by David Hudson
The woman was hospitalised after having incurred serious injuries
A British couple was assaulted in the early hours of the morning on Sunday on Triq il-Bullara at Xaghra in Gozo. 

The 55-year-old woman sustained grievous injuries while her 58-year-old husband's injuries were only slight. Police have said that the couple claimed the incident took place at around 4am while the two were returning to their apartment in Xaghra. 

While they tried to fight off their aggressors, the couple said that stones were hurled in their direction. The aggressors then left the scene after they had pilfered some jewellery from the woman.

An ambulance was called on site and it transported the woman to the Gozo General Hospital. 

Police investigations are ongoing. An inquiry into the assault was launched by magistrate Paul Coppini.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
