Man slightly injured in burning apartment in Msida

A 30-year-old man was saved from a burning residence in Msida and was hospitalised with minor injuries, Police told MaltaToday.

The incidence took place at around 2:20pm on Triq H. Calleja Schembri in Msida, just off the skate park.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and District Police went on site and rescued one individual from the apartment. Another individual made it out and was unharmed.

The condition of the 30-year-old is as yet unknown. Police are unable to report what caused the fire.