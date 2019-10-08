menu

Two injured in traffic accident

8 October 2019, 3:32pm
Two persons have been hospitalised after a traffic accident in San Pawl il-Bahar on Tuesday.

The incident took place at 12:15pm in Triq Burmarrad.

The police said that a collision had taken place between a 21-year-old man, from Birkikara who was driving a DFSK and a 31-year-old woman from St Paul's Bay who was driving a Ford Focus.

Both victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that the man was suffering from grievous injuries while the condition of the woman is unknown. 

A police investigation is ongoing.

