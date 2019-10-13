Hal Far open centre residents arrested over false documents

Four Sudanese men were arrested after Police found that they had been carrying false French identity documents.

The four were arraigned on Sunday with charges of fraud and were remanded in Police custody.

Issa Hassan, 24, Adif Harba, 17, Saleh Abdalla, 45, and Abdalla Omar Haroun, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charges. A release from preventive custody was not asked for by the defence.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri presided.

The prosecution was led by Inspector Hubert Gerada.

Joseph Bonnici was defence counsel.