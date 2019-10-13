menu

Hal Far open centre residents arrested over false documents

The four men were charged with fraud and remanded in police custody 

david_hudson
13 October 2019, 3:27pm
by David Hudson
Four Sudanese men were arrested after Police found that they had been carrying false French identity documents. 

The four were arraigned on Sunday with charges of fraud and were remanded in Police custody. 

Issa Hassan, 24, Adif Harba, 17, Saleh Abdalla, 45, and Abdalla Omar Haroun, 21, pleaded not guilty to the charges. A release from preventive custody was not asked for by the defence.

Magistrate Neville Camilleri presided. 

The prosecution was led by Inspector Hubert Gerada.

Joseph Bonnici was defence counsel.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
