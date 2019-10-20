Two arrested after drugs find in Qawra

Two men were arrested on Saturday afternoon after a search by the police’s drug squad yielded multiple amounts of illegal substances.

The two men, who were identified by the police as being African and Serbian, and aged 21 and 35 years-old respectively, were spotted loitering near an entertainment establishment at Ta’ Fra Ben in Qawra.

Following searches, it was found that the man of African nationality, was carrying baggies of cannabis grass and resin, and also an amount of cash.

He was also carrying an Italian residency permit.

The Serbian man was carrying cannabis plant and resin, amphetamine as well as ecstasy pills ready to be trafficked.

The men will be taken to court on Sunday before magistrate Nadine Lia.