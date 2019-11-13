Pensioner denies attacking his wife with a hammer

A 61 year-old man from Mellieha has been remanded in custody this afternoon, after pleading not guilty to attacking his own wife with a hammer.

The victim, who is also 61, suffered multiple hammer blows to her head and face during the attack which took place at her home on Monday. She was taken to hospital in a critical condition and remains in hospital with grievous injuries.

The accused told the court that he was a pensioner. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Inspector Clayton Camilleri, prosecuting, took the stand, telling magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras how the accused had admitted to responsibility for his wife’s injuries during his interrogation.

The defence requested bail, but the court turned this down and ordered that the man be remanded in custody at the Forensic Unit at Mount Carmel Hospital.

A protection order was imposed in favour of the victim.

Lawyer Lennox Vella was defence counsel.