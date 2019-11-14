Man hospitalised after fall in construction site in St Julian's
The Santa Venera 40-year-old man fell from a height of one storey in a construction site
A 40-year-old man was severely injured and later hospitalised after falling from a height of one storey on a construction site in St Julian's.
Police did not specify whether the man was a construction worker. The incident took place at around 3:15pm on Thursday. The Santa Venera man fell in a construction site on Sqaq Lourdes in St Julian's.
A medical team assisted the man on site and later transported him to Mater Dei hospital.
Police investigations are ongoing.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police