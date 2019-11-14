Man hospitalised after fall in construction site in St Julian's

A 40-year-old man was severely injured and later hospitalised after falling from a height of one storey on a construction site in St Julian's.

Police did not specify whether the man was a construction worker. The incident took place at around 3:15pm on Thursday. The Santa Venera man fell in a construction site on Sqaq Lourdes in St Julian's.

A medical team assisted the man on site and later transported him to Mater Dei hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.