Elderly man seriously injured after getting hit by car

The accident happened in St Thomas Road, Fgura

karl_azzopardi
15 November 2019, 4:46pm
by Karl Azzopardi
An 83-year-old man from Fgura has been seriously injured after getting hit by a Toyota Yaris.

The car was being driven by a 37-year-old man who resides in Hamrun.

The accident happened in St Thomas Road, Fgura at around 9.30 am on Friday.

An ambulance was called on-site, which took the 83-year-old to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
