Woman's body found at sea in Balluta Bay
A woman was found dead in the sea close to the shore in Balluta Bay on Tuesday morning
A woman was found dead in the sea close to the shore in Balluta Bay on Tuesday morning.
Police said that they were informed of the floating body at 7:10am.
Once brought ashore, a medical team certified that the woman was dead.
Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to the case, and an autopsy is being held.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police