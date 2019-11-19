menu

Woman's body found at sea in Balluta Bay

A woman was found dead in the sea close to the shore in Balluta Bay on Tuesday morning

19 November 2019, 9:20am

A woman was found dead in the sea close to the shore in Balluta Bay on Tuesday morning.

Police said that they were informed of the floating body at 7:10am.

Once brought ashore, a medical team certified that the woman was dead.

Magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit has been appointed to the case, and an autopsy is being held.

