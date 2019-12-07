menu
BREAKING Labour leadership election: Robert Abela to run for leader against deputy prime minister Chris Fearne

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Xewkija accident

The accident happened in Imgarr Road, Xewkija

karl_azzopardi
7 December 2019, 3:10pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 58-year-old man residing in Nadur has been seriously injured after a collision between his Honda motorcycle and a Mercedes car.

The accident happened at around 9.20 am on Saturday, after the car, which was driven by a 28-year-old who also resides in Nadur, collided in Triq l-Imgarr, Xewkija.

A medical team was called on-site, and the man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man injured at Qrendi construction site
Court & Police

Man injured at Qrendi construction site
Karl Azzopardi
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Xewkija accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Xewkija accident
Karl Azzopardi
48-year-old hospitalised after Paceville bar fight
Court & Police

48-year-old hospitalised after Paceville bar fight
Karl Azzopardi
Stabbing leaves 24-year-old seriously injured
Court & Police

Stabbing leaves 24-year-old seriously injured
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.