Motorcyclist seriously injured in Xewkija accident

A 58-year-old man residing in Nadur has been seriously injured after a collision between his Honda motorcycle and a Mercedes car.

The accident happened at around 9.20 am on Saturday, after the car, which was driven by a 28-year-old who also resides in Nadur, collided in Triq l-Imgarr, Xewkija.

A medical team was called on-site, and the man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.