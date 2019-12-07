Motorcyclist seriously injured in Xewkija accident
The accident happened in Imgarr Road, Xewkija
A 58-year-old man residing in Nadur has been seriously injured after a collision between his Honda motorcycle and a Mercedes car.
The accident happened at around 9.20 am on Saturday, after the car, which was driven by a 28-year-old who also resides in Nadur, collided in Triq l-Imgarr, Xewkija.
A medical team was called on-site, and the man was taken to the Gozo General Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
Police investigations are on-going.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police