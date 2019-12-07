Man injured at Qrendi construction site
The incident happened in Nikolo Communet Road
A 31-year-old Italian man has been seriously injured after falling while carrying a stone slab.
The incident happened at around 12.30 pm in Triq Nikolo Communet, Qrendi, when the man was carrying out construction works at a residence in the street.
An ambulance was called on-site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.
Police investigations are on-going.
