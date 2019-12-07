menu
BREAKING Labour leadership election: Robert Abela to run for leader against deputy prime minister Chris Fearne

Man injured at Qrendi construction site

The incident happened in Nikolo Communet Road

karl_azzopardi
7 December 2019, 3:21pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 31-year-old Italian man has been seriously injured after falling while carrying a stone slab.

The incident happened at around 12.30 pm in Triq Nikolo Communet, Qrendi, when the man was carrying out construction works at a residence in the street.

An ambulance was called on-site and took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man injured at Qrendi construction site
Court & Police

Man injured at Qrendi construction site
Karl Azzopardi
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Xewkija accident
Court & Police

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Xewkija accident
Karl Azzopardi
48-year-old hospitalised after Paceville bar fight
Court & Police

48-year-old hospitalised after Paceville bar fight
Karl Azzopardi
Stabbing leaves 24-year-old seriously injured
Court & Police

Stabbing leaves 24-year-old seriously injured
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.