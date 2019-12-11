Nine kg found in Bormla drug bust

menu
Three men were arrested after a police raid in Bormla nets 9kg of cannabis

karl_azzopardi
11 December 2019, 6:24pm
by Karl Azzopardi
Three men have been arrested after a search yielded nine kilograms of cannabis.

The men, aged 30, 33 and 35 respectively, were stopped by police in the area of San Gwann t’Ghuxa in Bormla, at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

The men were all driving in separate cars, but a search in the 35-year-old’s vehicle, led to the find of seven bags containing the drugs.

The men, whose nationality is Indian, reside in Sliema.

Magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are on-going.

The 35-yer-old man is expected to be charged over trafficking on Thursday.

