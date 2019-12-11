Nine kg found in Bormla drug bust

Three men have been arrested after a search yielded nine kilograms of cannabis.

The men, aged 30, 33 and 35 respectively, were stopped by police in the area of San Gwann t’Ghuxa in Bormla, at around 6.30 pm on Tuesday.

The men were all driving in separate cars, but a search in the 35-year-old’s vehicle, led to the find of seven bags containing the drugs.

The men, whose nationality is Indian, reside in Sliema.

Magistrate Simone Grech has launched an inquiry into the case. Police investigations are on-going.

The 35-yer-old man is expected to be charged over trafficking on Thursday.