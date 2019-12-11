menu
Labour Leadership Chris Fearne, Robert Abela submit nomination for Labour leadership

Man grievously injured in Pembroke tunnel incident

The incident occurred in a Pembroke tunnel where construction works are currently underway

karl_azzopardi
11 December 2019, 8:36pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 23-year-old Indian man has been grievously injured in a car accident in Pembroke.

The incident happened at around 4.00 pm on Wednesday, after the man who resides in Marsa, lost control of his vehicle.

The man was driving in one of the Pembroke tunnels, where construction works are currently underway, when he lost control of his vehicle.

The police identified his vehicle as being a Bergman.

An ambulance was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Man grievously injured in Pembroke tunnel incident
Court & Police

Man grievously injured in Pembroke tunnel incident
Karl Azzopardi
Nine kg found in Bormla drug bust
Court & Police

Nine kg found in Bormla drug bust
Karl Azzopardi
Caruana Galizia assassination: Middleman feared that Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri would pin murder on him
Court & Police

Caruana Galizia assassination: Middleman feared that Yorgen Fenech and Keith Schembri would pin murder on him
Matthew Agius
Prime Minister and Attorney General fail to submit copy of VGH evaluation report to court
Court & Police

Prime Minister and Attorney General fail to submit copy of VGH evaluation report to court
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.