Man grievously injured in Pembroke tunnel incident

A 23-year-old Indian man has been grievously injured in a car accident in Pembroke.

The incident happened at around 4.00 pm on Wednesday, after the man who resides in Marsa, lost control of his vehicle.

The man was driving in one of the Pembroke tunnels, where construction works are currently underway, when he lost control of his vehicle.

The police identified his vehicle as being a Bergman.

An ambulance was called on-site, which took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from grievous injuries.

Police investigations are on-going.