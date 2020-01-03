Aggressive father given probation: ‘You're there to protect your family, not become their problem’

A man from Birkirkara has pleaded guilty to slightly injuring his partner and her son on New Year’s Day and to threatening them the following day.

The man, who is not being named, was also accused of misuse of electronic telecommunications equipment and relapsing.

The 31-year-old accused, who told the court that he works with Wasteserv, was arraigned in court before Magistrate Yana Micallef Stafrace by police Inspector Christina Delia this morning.

The court allowed the parties to approach the bench, where the case was discussed out of earshot of the public.

After several minutes, lawyers Martha Mifsud and Jonathan Attard, defence counsel to the man, entered a guilty plea.

The court explained to the man that he was going to be handed a three-year probation order.

“I am giving you this chance, almost reluctantly because domestic violence is almost inconceivable to me… you don’t hurt the people you love. Don’t come and tell me that it’s alcohol because I’d tell you don’t drink. Don’t tell me you were provoked by your son because he’s 16 and there’s always the door.

“The role of the man in the relationship is to provide and protect. The police are there to help you, so don’t do stupid things when they call you up. I’m giving you a chance. You’re there to protect your family, not to become their problem.”

The court further reprimanded the man insisting that he must act like an adult and show his son that when he becomes an adult and has a partner he should not do stupid things.

“You’re here because you chose to be here, sir. I am giving you a chance… you must understand that you did something wrong. These things are inconceivable. At home people must feel safe, not put up with threats,” the court added.