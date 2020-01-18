Updated | Gozitan woman dies in diving accident

A 35-year-old Gozitan woman has been confirmed dead after failed to surface while diving.

The police said that their assistance was required at around 10.30 am on Saturday at Mgarr ix-Xini, Gozo.

A spokesperson for the police said that a medical team, who were called onsite, confirmed her death when she was brought ashore at the Mgarr Harbour.

The woman used to reside in Gozo, but her age has not yet been confirmed by the police.

The AFM were also called onsite, and patrolled the area while her body was being brought to shore.

Investigations are ongoing.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched by magistrate B. Scicluna.