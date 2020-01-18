menu

Updated | Gozitan woman dies in diving accident

The police were notified about the incident at around 10.30 am on Saturday  

karl_azzopardi
18 January 2020, 12:08pm
by Karl Azzopardi

A 35-year-old Gozitan woman has been confirmed dead after failed to surface while diving.

The police said that their assistance was required at around 10.30 am on Saturday at Mgarr ix-Xini, Gozo.

A spokesperson for the police said that a medical team, who were called onsite, confirmed her death when she was brought ashore at the Mgarr Harbour.

The woman used to reside in Gozo, but her age has not yet been confirmed by the police.

The AFM were also called onsite, and patrolled the area while her body was being brought to shore.

Investigations are ongoing.

A magisterial inquiry has been launched by magistrate B. Scicluna.

A photo of the police, soldiers and a medical team assisting the woman at Mgarr, Gozo
A photo of the police, soldiers and a medical team assisting the woman at Mgarr, Gozo

Karl Azzopardi is an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
More in Court & Police
Updated | Gozitan woman dies in diving accident
Court & Police

Updated | Gozitan woman dies in diving accident
Karl Azzopardi
Man acquitted, another handed suspended sentence over Marsaskala fight
Court & Police

Man acquitted, another handed suspended sentence over Marsaskala fight
Matthew Agius
No bail for road hog who threatened police officers
Court & Police

No bail for road hog who threatened police officers
Matthew Agius
Man admits to violent robbery of 71-year-old woman, gets probation
Court & Police

Man admits to violent robbery of 71-year-old woman, gets probation
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.