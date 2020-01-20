Man seriously injured in motorcycle crash

A 22-year-old man residing in Attard has been seriously injured after losing control of his motorcycle.

The accident happened at around 1.30 pm on Monday in Vjal Sir Paul Boffa, Paola, when for a reason not yet known to the police, the man lost control of his motorcycle, a Keeway Cityblade.

The police and a medical team were called on-site, before an ambulance took the man to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified as suffering from serious injuries.

District police investigations are on-going.