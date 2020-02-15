MaltaToday survey among PN members out on Sunday

Adrian Delia has faced two weeks of internal strife with renewed calls for his resignation from members of his parliamentary group.

The Nationalist Party leader has dug his heels in, refusing to step down and warning rebellious MPs to toe the line or move out.

The ruckus that erupted led to the resignations of former secretary-general Clyde Puli, former party president Kristy Debono and deputy leader Robert Arrigo, who will step down next month.

Delia has insisted he was elected by party members to serve until the next general election, a mandate that was reconfirmed by party councillors last summer.

He has warned that the PN has to change its mentality and start implementing a reform process.

In the midst of this internal strife MaltaToday carried out a survey among PN members, asking them whether Delia should resign.

We also asked the tesserati to rate their trust in Delia and the parliamentary group.

The results give a snapshot of what the PN’s membership base thinks and how this is reflected on a district level.

