Audiovisual exhibition Misophonia to premiere at Spazju Kreattiv

A new and innovative exhibition titled Misophonia will open at Spazju Kreattiv’s Atrium in Valletta on 27 November 2025, and will run until 11 January 2026. This mixed-media project pushes the boundaries of sound and animation, offering audiences a unique sensory experience unlike anything previously shown in Malta.

Misophonia is the first solo exhibition by Maltese multi-disciplinary artist Michelle Gruppetta, who serves as the project’s Director, Creative Lead, and one of its animators. Gruppetta’s debut exhibition marks a significant step in Malta’s contemporary art scene, combining traditional 2D animation with risograph printing to create a one-of-a-kind audiovisual journey.

The project takes inspiration from the neurobehavioral condition of the same name, misophonia, which is characterized by strong emotional reactions to specific everyday sounds such as chewing, breathing, or sniffling. Through an immersive fusion of visuals and sound, the exhibition invites audiences to experience the emotional and sensory world of a person living with the condition.

Instead of following a conventional narrative structure, the work is driven by its soundscape, designed to evoke the discomfort, tension, and emotional intensity that people with misophonia often feel.

Gruppetta is joined by Violeta Fellay, who serves as Project Coordinator, animation consultant, and co-animator, and Yasmin Kuymizakis, who created the evocative sound design.

Supported by Arts Council Malta and TvPaint, Misophonia forms part of the Spazju Kreattiv 2025 Programme, reflecting the organization’s commitment to supporting interdisciplinary and experimental art.

The exhibition will be open to the public at Lejn l-Atriju, St James Cavalier, Valletta, with more information available at www.spazjukreattiv.org or by calling +356 2122 3200.