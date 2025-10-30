Db Group’s €33 million bond fully subscribed

A €33 million unsecured bond issued by SD Finance plc has been fully subscribed, reflecting strong investor confidence in one of Malta’s largest hospitality groups.

The bonds, carrying a coupon of 5.2% and maturing in 2031, were issued earlier this month following approval of the prospectus on 3 October. This is the first tranche of a €60 million bond programme announced by the group, with a second €27 million issue planned for 2026.

The proceeds will support db Group’s ongoing expansion both in Malta and overseas. db Group is currently in the final stages of completing the construction of its City Centre project in Pembroke, which includes two residential towers, a Hard Rock Hotel, a mall and offices. The company recently announced a new partnership in the United Arab Emirates for the construction of a Hard Rock Hotel & Residences at Ras Al Khaimah. It also recently opened Aki London, its first overseas restaurant.

The bond subscription follows a record financial year for the group. For the year ending March 2025, db Group reported a turnover of €99.2 million, an increase of 11.8% over the previous year. EBITDA rose by 15.03% to €35.79 million, while net profit from operations reached €18.6 million. The group’s net asset value grew 15% to €241 million, with total assets now standing at €591 million.

“We are delighted with the market’s response. This full subscription confirms the strong faith investors have in db Group’s financial stability, business model, and long-term vision,” db Group CEO Robert Debono said.

Today, the db Group has a footprint in sectors including tourism, hospitality, real estate, and food and beverage. Its portfolio includes Seabank Resort & Spa, San Antonio Hotel & Spa, Melior Boutique Hotel and several global brands such as Hard Rock International, Starbucks, and GROM. The group also operates a range of high-end restaurants and venues.

Founded in 1984, db Group has grown from a small family-run guesthouse into one of Malta’s most prominent business enterprises.