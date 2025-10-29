My essentials: Alison Agius’s cultural picks

About

A dedicated mother of two, educator, and artist, Alison Agius is passionate about enriching the local art scene. She brings international tutors to lead realistic painting workshops, making quality learning affordable and accessible to many. Her weekly live model sessions, focused on the human form, portraiture, gestures, and moods, help foster a vibrant, supportive community of local artists. Sometimes I paint without my glasses, letting only the essential forms emerge. In this softened vision, I find a gentler truth–one I try to carry into daily life, seeking peace in what is simple and clear.

Film

My life is incredibly busy, and I honestly haven’t found time to watch a movie in at least four years. Instead, I prefer going to the gym, painting, or exploring the works of both past and contemporary artists, but Big Eyes by Tim Burton is on the bucket list.

Books

Artists’ biographies. Gustav Klimt once said: “Beauty is everywhere, we just need to keep our eyes open to see it.” Art teachers ask to look beyond the surface encouraging us to observe the world with deeper insight to find beauty in the ordinary and the unexpected, it motivates us to appreciate the small details, the glimmer of light on a window, the whisper of wind through the leaves. When we open our hearts to art, we also open ourselves to the possibility of transforming our reality. It inspires us to create to dream, to seek new forms of expression, this creative drive can be a catalyst for change, not only on a personal level but also socially, in this quest for beauty we find the very essence of what it means to be human.

Internet and TV

Ella Fontanals Cisneros – An Art Collector and Founder of Cisneros Fontanals. I admire her role in advancing cultural understanding and environmental causes. She is an important figure who leverages her wealth and vision to support emerging and established artists and contribute to global dialogue through art.

Music

I cherish the sound of silence. However, while painting, I enjoy listening to classical or Italian music. People of my generation grew up watching Italian television, so we were deeply influenced by Italian culture, much like today's youth are inspired by American culture. Italian music and language bring me a sense of calm and comfort because they are a part of the world, I grew up in. Naturally, classical music is soothing as well, transporting you to another realm.

Place

As an artist, choosing Italy as my favourite destination feels completely natural—it never fails to astonish me. Culture and art overflow from every corner, complemented by delicious food, stylish fashion, and, for me, no language barrier. Yet, I must confess, I deeply cherish being at home. At home, I feel safe, loved, and secure. Traveling abroad, exploring new places, and meeting new people certainly expand our horizons and enrich our minds, but it’s important to weigh the stress that travel often brings, especially when you have a family. Personally, I don’t understand the obsession with traveling abroad multiple times a year as if it were a status symbol. I’m someone who values balance, and as I grow older, I find myself appreciating the simple things around me even more—often, they come free of charge.