MaltaToday Survey | Trust in Abela grows despite FATF greylisting

Robert Abela’s trust rating has increased for the fourth month in a row and now stands at 51.6% in July’s MaltaToday survey.

The Prime Minister’s trust rating is up by 1.2 points since last month, despite Malta’s greylisting by the Financial Action Task Force.

Bernard Grech also sees his trust rating increase by 1.1 points to reach 30.4% but the gap between the leaders remains relatively static at 21 points.

Abela had reached his lowest point in March when the COVID infections ballooned, forcing government to introduce tough restrictions. Since then, the government’s successful handling of the pandemic and Abela’s reassuring attitude contributed to trust rating increases month on month.

The survey was carried out in the week after Malta was greylisted by FATF but the numbers suggest this has had little or no impact on Abela and the government.

On the opposite end, Grech’s trust rating continues to fluctuate, never going beyond his highest point in April when he scored 35.8%. This is the second month in a row that Grech’s trust rating has increased since reaching his lowest ebb in May.

